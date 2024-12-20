Task force reviews anti-polio campaign

Additional Commissioner Manzoor Ahmed Laghari on Friday chaired a meeting of a Divisional Task Force here at Commissioner’s Office, Shehbaz Building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Additional Commissioner Manzoor Ahmed Laghari on Friday chaired a meeting of a Divisional Task Force here at Commissioner’s Office, Shehbaz Building.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for the polio eradication campaign scheduled from December 16 to 22, 2024.

Addressing the meeting, the Additional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners and officers of relevant departments from all districts of the division to ensure the campaign's 100% success through relentless efforts.

He emphasized focusing on refusal cases, zero-dose children, and children migrating to Hyderabad Division from other areas.

He further stressed the importance of diligence, consistency and collective efforts from all segments of the society for the campaign’s success.

He urged officials to collaborate with religious scholars, community leaders and local communities to achieve this goal.

Deputy Commissioners from all districts participated in the meeting via video link, sharing updates from their respective areas. Dr. Jamshed Khanzada provided a detailed briefing on the campaign's targets and other related matters.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, representatives from the education Department, Police and other relevant departments.