Task Force Reviews Preparations For NID Campaign
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:54 PM
A meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Polio Eradication was held on Tuesday with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, in the chair
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Polio Eradication was held on Tuesday with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, in the chair.
The meeting reviewed the province’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio and finalized preparations for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NID) campaign, scheduled to be conducted across all districts from May 26 to 30.
The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries, senior officers from law enforcement agencies, representatives of international partner organizations including UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Coordinator of the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
Ayesha Raza Farooq, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, officials from the National EOC in Islamabad, as well as all Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, and District Health Officers participated via video link.
The Coordinator of the Provincial EOC briefed the meeting on the progress made on decisions from previous task force meetings and outlined the strategy for the upcoming NID campaign.
The campaign aims to vaccinate over 6.5 million children under the age of five. The forum was informed that staff training for the campaign had been completed, and local influencers were being engaged in select areas to boost community participation. It was noted that due to a coordinated strategy during the April round, the number of Union Councils facing operational challenges had been reduced from 276 to 166.
Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah emphasized the importance of building upon the lessons learned during the April campaign to improve the quality and impact of the upcoming May round.
He directed all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers to thoroughly review their micro plans and maintain close coordination with field teams to enhance campaign effectiveness through improved training and monitoring.
He stressed the need to ensure success in Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) surveys and instructed the establishment of transit vaccination points to target children on the move. Special micro planning was also directed for tourist-heavy regions, particularly in Malakand and Hazara divisions, to ensure vaccination of visiting children.
The Chief Secretary further directed that any detection of the poliovirus through environmental sampling must be addressed promptly by the concerned Deputy Commissioners in coordination with relevant departments.
He emphasized the tracing and vaccination of children who were missed in previous rounds.
He noted that the quality of micro plans, effective staff training, and a robust monitoring system were critical for improving the overall performance of the campaign.
CS Shahab Ali Shah made it clear that the performance of Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers in polio eradication would be considered a key component in their overall evaluations to ensure accountability at the district level.
The forum also received a detailed briefing on routine immunization efforts. The Chief Secretary highlighted that strengthening routine immunization systems would reduce the burden on polio campaigns and provide long-term protection for children.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students
Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..
Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program
Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challen ..
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..
Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcome ..
IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students9 minutes ago
-
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab10 minutes ago
-
Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challenges: Minister of Sta ..4 minutes ago
-
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat18 minutes ago
-
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt accommodations under scr ..18 minutes ago
-
Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik18 minutes ago
-
IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan18 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal39 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in Azad Kashmir39 minutes ago
-
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed39 minutes ago
-
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges held39 minutes ago