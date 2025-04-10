Task Force set up for tobacco control

Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazrat Ali, while presiding over a meeting for Tobacco Control said that we will take all out steps to make our region smoke -free

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazrat Ali, while presiding over a meeting for Tobacco Control said that we will take all out steps to make our region smoke -free.

He directed all government departments to nominate their focal persons for this campaign. Most industries, School education should nominate focal personnel as well as trainers for said purpose.

He said that dire need of the hour is to protect our future, that are our kids from smoking addiction. That is why the role of school education is the most important in this campaign. Heads of educational institutes, parents and teachers are responsible for protecting children from Tobacco and ensure full implementation of the law.

He said that the purpose of the campaign is to highlight the fact and sensitise people the throat cancer, heart and lung diseases, and more than 1.6 million deaths every year are due to This Tobacco consumption. Government has introduced an app called "Smoke Free Pakistan" in this regard, which citizens can report violations of this law.

Syed Nazart Ali added that the Punjab government has issued orders for strict implementation of the Anti -Tobacco Ordinance 2002 to protect people from the dangerous effects of smoking. According to this law, smoking is banned in public places such as offices, educational institutions, hospitals, shopping malls, restaurants and public transport, while fines of Rs 1000 to Rs 100,000 can be imposed on its violations.

It is necessary to display notice at selling points and sale of cigarettes within a 50 -meter circle of the educational institution is strictly banned. Its violation can face a fine of Rs 5,000 and repeated offenders can face a fine up to Rs 100,000. officers concerned have the powers to close the shop, confiscate goods and fines for violating the law.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hassan Tariq, Deputy Director Excise and Taxation Nazia and representatives of Federal Ministry of health and Tobacco control were present in this meeting held at Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi.