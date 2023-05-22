Task force set up to improving agricultural value chain

An agriculture task force has been established to improve the agricultural value chain, as per the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi

According to official sources here on Monday, the purpose of setting up the task force committee was to improve the agricultural value chain and support establishment of business models, so that the sector could meet the challenges of modern era.

Apart from this, the agricultural task force would also encourage the private sector to achieve the agricultural production targets to enable the country to earn foreign exchange.

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer said that agricultural development and prosperity of farmers were top priorities of the Punjab government. Action would be taken on priority basis to reduce problems of farmers through the task force, he added.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the target of cotton cultivation this year had been achieved up to 85 per cent, while the crop cultivation process in the province was going on at a fast pace.