Task Force takes action against four illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Task Force constituted to take action against illegal housing schemes here on Monday conducted a grand operation and took action in accordance with the law against four illegal housing societies.

The Task Force on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee conducted raids and took action against Zam Zam Villas, Ham Watan, Gulshan-e-Bahar, Bahram Villas in Mouzas Misriot, Pilo and Katarian Rawalpindi and demolished site offices, boundary walls, main gates, electric poles and road infrastructure.

On the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha, the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, the Deputy Commissioner and the City Police Officer are supervising the operations against the rules violators.

The DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa said that on the instructions of the Commissioner, grand operations against all illegal societies would continue across the board to stop the illegal business of unapproved housing schemes.

The DG informed that the administration on the complaints of the citizens had launched a grand operation against illegal housing schemes. Strict actions were being taken against the rules violators, he added.

The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check their status on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk or visit RDA office to get information.

Earlier, notices were also issued to the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes and directed to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work, he added.

The operation team including Ms. Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director Planning RDA, Hussain Shah, SHO Dhamial Police Station, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, District Council Inspector, District Administration Representative along with other team members took part in the operation.