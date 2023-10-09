Open Menu

Task Force Takes Action Against Four Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Task Force takes action against four illegal housing schemes

The Task Force constituted to take action against illegal housing schemes here on Monday conducted a grand operation and took action in accordance with the law against four illegal housing societies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Task Force constituted to take action against illegal housing schemes here on Monday conducted a grand operation and took action in accordance with the law against four illegal housing societies.

The Task Force on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee conducted raids and took action against Zam Zam Villas, Ham Watan, Gulshan-e-Bahar, Bahram Villas in Mouzas Misriot, Pilo and Katarian Rawalpindi and demolished site offices, boundary walls, main gates, electric poles and road infrastructure.

On the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha, the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, the Deputy Commissioner and the City Police Officer are supervising the operations against the rules violators.

The DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa said that on the instructions of the Commissioner, grand operations against all illegal societies would continue across the board to stop the illegal business of unapproved housing schemes.

The DG informed that the administration on the complaints of the citizens had launched a grand operation against illegal housing schemes. Strict actions were being taken against the rules violators, he added.

The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check their status on RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk or visit RDA office to get information.

Earlier, notices were also issued to the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes and directed to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work, he added.

The operation team including Ms. Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director Planning RDA, Hussain Shah, SHO Dhamial Police Station, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors, District Council Inspector, District Administration Representative along with other team members took part in the operation.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Visit Road Rawalpindi SITE All Housing

Recent Stories

IRCRA, MRDC collaborate to empower transgender com ..

IRCRA, MRDC collaborate to empower transgender community through Islamic princip ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting regarding cabinet committee on Provincial ..

Meeting regarding cabinet committee on Provincial Ombudsman Service Rules 2023 h ..

2 minutes ago
 Saqib urges for creating awareness about smog

Saqib urges for creating awareness about smog

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt taking efforts to strengthen educ ..

Balochistan govt taking efforts to strengthen education sector: Qadir Bakhsh

1 minute ago
 People should elect PPP’s candidates in upcoming ..

People should elect PPP’s candidates in upcoming elections: Pakistan Peoples P ..

1 minute ago
 Constitution, law not subject to wishes of chief j ..

Constitution, law not subject to wishes of chief justice: Chief Justice of Pakis ..

1 minute ago
Long term policies to steer country out of deep ro ..

Long term policies to steer country out of deep rooted economic challenges: PM K ..

1 minute ago
 Federal General Budget 2024 approved, estimated to ..

Federal General Budget 2024 approved, estimated total expenditures of AED64 Bill ..

21 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah inaugurates Second Wildlife Art Exhibit ..

Jamal Shah inaugurates Second Wildlife Art Exhibition

12 minutes ago
 Mayor to perform groundbreaking of 13-km long inte ..

Mayor to perform groundbreaking of 13-km long intercity road

12 minutes ago
 Punjab College student wins Husn-e-Qirat contest

Punjab College student wins Husn-e-Qirat contest

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments over phone with FMs of Russia ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan