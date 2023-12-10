Task Force takes action against illegal constructions in Gulshan-e-Abad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Task Force constituted to take strict action by the law against illegal constructions and unapproved housing schemes has demolished subdivisions in an approved housing scheme namely Gulshan-e-Abad.

According to an RDA spokesman, on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, the Task Force had accelerated its ongoing operation against the rules violators.

An operation was conducted against subdivision in the approved housing scheme Gulshan-e-Abad in Mouza Kalyal and Kalri, Rawalpindi.

On the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, the DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and City Police Officer Rawalpindi were supervising the operations against illegal constructions and illegal housing societies, he informed.

According to DG RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, on the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi, grand operations against all illegal societies would continue without any discrimination.

The citizens were advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to visit the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check the status of the housing societies.

The spokesman informed that earlier, notices were also issued to the owners and sponsors of Gulshan-e-Abad to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work.

The owners of these properties were running illegal booking offices in violation of the rules.

The operation team including RDA Scheme Superintendent Shafqat Shah, Scheme Inspector Muhammad Tariq, Saddar Beroni Police Station team, District Council Inspector, District Administration Representatives and other team members took part in the operation.