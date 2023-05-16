Task force to conduct inspection of commercial buildings map plans

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir on Tuesday formed a task force comprising officials of different departments to conduct inspections of commercial buildings in the district to check their map plans and the situation on the ground and to identify dilapidated buildings and billboards.

Presiding over a meeting of the planning and design committee, DC said that officials from Multan Development Authority (MDA), metropolitan corporation, district council and other relevant departments would be part of the task force that would conduct inspections.

DC said that commercial plazas and infrastructure were causing parking problems in the city areas.

He said that developers would be allowed to proceed ahead with their commercial or housing project only if these would fit in the master plan. The meeting discussed cases seeking approval for new commercial buildings and petrol pumps in the district.

DC said that investors would need to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from all relevant departments for their commercial projects and warned that departments delaying NOC cases unnecessarily would face action.