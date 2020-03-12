Task force to decide reopening of educational institutions in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani Thursday informed that final decision of reopening of educational institutions in the province would be taken after meeting of the task force

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani Thursday informed that final decision of reopening of educational institutions in the province would be taken after meeting of the task force.

If the task force upheld the decision of reopening the educational institutions from March 16, 2020, the education department would ensure implementation on advisory of the health department in letter and spirit, he said.

He, while talking to media persons here after presiding over a meeting of officers of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions to review Health department's advisory concerning coronavirus, claimed that measures adopted by the provincial government in wake of corona virus were effective as compared to other provinces.

Therefore, the experts had agreed to restart classes from March 16 with implementation of the health advisory, he said and maintained that closing educational institutions and public gathering places were easy step to manage escape from the challenges.

The situation in Sindh remained under control despite emerging of 14 cases of corona virus, he informed and added that one of the affected patients has recovered while health condition of other patients was also out of danger.

About the decisions made by the task force under leadership of Sindh Chief Minister, Saeed Ghani said the people of the province should implement the guidelines of the task force for their own interests and act collectively to meet the challenges of corona virus.

Earlier addressing the officers, the minister asked them to strictly follow the advisory of the health department and make effective arrangements during the examinations set to start from March 16, 2020. He also asked them to create awareness among the people to media against coronavirus so that they adopt precautionary measures.

Among others, Sindh Secretary for Education Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Colleges Rafique Buriro and Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch were also present in the meeting.