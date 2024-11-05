Task Force To Negotiate About Saved Amount With 18 IPPs In Next Phase: Senate Body Told
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Power was informed on Tuesday that the task force would negotiate about saved amount with the 18 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) from 1994 and 2002, as well as the government power plants in next phase.
The committee which met with Mohsin Aziz in the Chair was told that the task force's negotiations would be completed in the next three to six months.
Briefing the Senate Panel, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power, Muhammad Ali said that the task force was negotiating with the IPPs, and recently, five power plants have been terminated by the task force on the recommendation of NTDC, which resulted in benefit the country Rs. 60 billion annually for the country.
He highlighted that the task force has negotiated with the IPPs for the payment of the saved amount which should be paid back to the government of Pakistan.
The Senate Committee deliberated on Mr. Muhammad Ali's report on IPPs issued in the year 2020. Senator Mohsin Aziz argued as per report, the investment made by IPPs in the installation of power plants was earned back in two to four years.
However, in the case of coal power plants, the investment was redeemed in two years. SAPM on Power, Muhammad Ali, stated that in Pakistan, approximately 13 to 17 percent returns were given, which was twice the returns offered in any other country.
Muhammad Ali opined that the government should step back from the power business and focus on developing power markets, as practiced in other countries.
The Chairman said that the dollar-based regime should be changed into rupees to provide immediate relief to the general public.
Discussing the delinking of bagasse from the international coal price for being a local raw material, Muhammad Ali reiterated that in other parts of the world, bagasse is not linked to the international coal price.
As a result of negotiations with the IPPs the task force has able to delink bagasse from the international coal price and converted it into a rupee-based system. The task force has also sent a summary to the Cabinet for the approval of this change, he added.
Senator Mohsin Aziz appreciated the efforts of the task force and maintained that if the task force succeeded in its negotiations, it would ease the burden on the masses.
Furthermore, the Committee deliberated on the issue raised by Senator Aimal Wali Khan regarding the inclusion of IPP fees in the electricity bills by PESCO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite not a single unit of electricity being produced by IPPs in the province.
Special Secretary Arshad Majeed Mohmand apprised the Committee that the price of electricity is determined by the Federal Government and that the rate of the tariff is uniform across the country.
The Committee was of the view that Provinces should be given the benefit of indigenous resources.
The meeting was attended by Senators Taj Haider, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Rahat Jamali, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, SAPM on Power Muhammad Ali, Special Secretary for Power Arshad Majeed Mohmand and other senior officials of the concerned departments.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaikh appreciates role of UN bodies in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit Project Across Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
`Lok Mela' to project soft image of country: Secretary Heritage12 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani calls for providing equitable public healthcare services12 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over impact of armed conflicts on environment22 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Inaugurates second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project22 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Balochistan files case in drugs scame22 minutes ago
-
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench33 minutes ago
-
Business leaders’ role in achieving sustainable development crucial: Romina42 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges media to acquaint people with Mohtaib's role in addressing public grievances42 minutes ago
-
DG RDA launches special awareness campaign about approved housing schemes, dengue disease42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates book fair at UoM42 minutes ago