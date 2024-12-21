Open Menu

Task Force To Promote Skill Development

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Task force to promote skill development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Following the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a task force has been formed for the development of the Skills Development Authority and related institutions on Saturday.

The Skills Development Task Force will consist of eight professional members.

According to the details, Member of Punjab Assembly Adnan Afzal Chatha has been appointed as the chairman of the task force, Chairman TEVTA has been appointed as the convener. Similarly, the Secretary Industries and Commerce, Secretary Auqaf Punjab and Chairman Punjab Vocational Council have also been included it it.

Moreover, DG Punjab Skill Development Authority and CEO Punjab Skills Development Funds Company have also been included in the task force. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has been directed to notify the task force. TEVTA will be responsible for logistical support to the task force.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Company Commerce Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

42 minutes ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

42 minutes ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

1 hour ago
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

1 hour ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

2 hours ago
 25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

4 hours ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan