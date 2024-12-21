Task force to promote skill development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Following the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a task force has been formed for the development of the Skills Development Authority and related institutions on Saturday.

The Skills Development Task Force will consist of eight professional members.

According to the details, Member of Punjab Assembly Adnan Afzal Chatha has been appointed as the chairman of the task force, Chairman TEVTA has been appointed as the convener. Similarly, the Secretary Industries and Commerce, Secretary Auqaf Punjab and Chairman Punjab Vocational Council have also been included it it.

Moreover, DG Punjab Skill Development Authority and CEO Punjab Skills Development Funds Company have also been included in the task force. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has been directed to notify the task force. TEVTA will be responsible for logistical support to the task force.