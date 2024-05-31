- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Task force to spearhead policy & action endeavors for public safety during hot weather: Romina
Task Force To Spearhead Policy & Action Endeavors For Public Safety During Hot Weather: Romina
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khursheed Alam on Friday said the PM's Task Force on Global Warming and Heatwave would spearhead policy and action endeavors for public safety during simmering hot weather
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khursheed Alam on Friday said the PM's Task Force on Global Warming and Heatwave would spearhead policy and action endeavors for public safety during simmering hot weather.
Romina Khurshid Alam, in a statement, said "The task force would give its immediate response to the heatwave across the country. It would issue an early warning on the heatwave and formulate its action plan on preventive measures, and time line, the task force will deliver comprehensive information for public awareness with the support of Ministry of Information and Information Technology," she added
She added that the forum would identify, assess and plan for causes of water scarcity for the agricultural sector.
It would develop medium and long-term recommendations on the challenges of global warming and heat waves.
It may be added, the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has modified the Task Force on Global Warming and Heatwave, Romina Khurshid Alam its chair.
The members of the task force included Secretary Climate Change, Secretary Water Resources, Secretary food Security, Secretary Ministry of Information, and Secretary National Health. Chairman NDMA, DG Met office, and chief secretaries of all provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would also be its members.
Recent Stories
Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collecti ..
DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime
Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth
Two children drown in Indus River
DC Bhakkar visits BISP center
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday
Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over deaths in se ..
After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of canals: minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collective efforts to ensure ..8 minutes ago
-
DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime15 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in Indus River10 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar visits BISP center10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister10 minutes ago
-
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday31 minutes ago
-
ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital10 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over deaths in separate accidents8 minutes ago
-
After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of canals: minister8 minutes ago
-
Govt to transform every college in ICT by end of July8 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: 48 illegal LPG filling points sealed in the district8 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations to victims8 minutes ago