Task force to spearhead policy & action endeavors for public safety during hot weather: Romina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khursheed Alam on Friday said the PM's Task Force on Global Warming and Heatwave would spearhead policy and action endeavors for public safety during simmering hot weather.

Romina Khurshid Alam, in a statement, said "The task force would give its immediate response to the heatwave across the country. It would issue an early warning on the heatwave and formulate its action plan on preventive measures, and time line, the task force will deliver comprehensive information for public awareness with the support of Ministry of Information and Information Technology," she added

She added that the forum would identify, assess and plan for causes of water scarcity for the agricultural sector.

It would develop medium and long-term recommendations on the challenges of global warming and heat waves.

It may be added, the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has modified the Task Force on Global Warming and Heatwave, Romina Khurshid Alam its chair.

The members of the task force included Secretary Climate Change, Secretary Water Resources, Secretary food Security, Secretary Ministry of Information, and Secretary National Health. Chairman NDMA, DG Met office, and chief secretaries of all provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would also be its members.