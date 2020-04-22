UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Task Force Working To Prepare Coronavirus Vaccine: Prof Al-fareed Zafar

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Task force working to prepare coronavirus vaccine: Prof Al-fareed Zafar

Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-fareed Zafar has said that the Task Force for Corona, specialists and scientists of various institutions are conducting research under the supervision of Prof Ata-ur-Rehman, and coronavirus vaccine might be prepared in the country in the next 10-12 months Also, Pakistan will start manufacturing ventilators in 4-5 months, he told the media on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-fareed Zafar has said that the Task Force for Corona, specialists and scientists of various institutions are conducting research under the supervision of Prof Ata-ur-Rehman, and coronavirus vaccine might be prepared in the country in the next 10-12 months Also, Pakistan will start manufacturing ventilators in 4-5 months, he told the media on Wednesday.

The PGMI principal and a member of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology Task Force for Corona, Prof Al-fareed Zafar said that currently social distancing was the only solution to overcome the problem of coronavirus spread. If people implement the government instructions and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the government institutions, the corona pandemic could be controlled soon.

Prof Al-fareed Zafar said that coronavirus infection had been less reported among pregnant women, and a study was also being conducted in that regard in collaboration with Denmark. Even in China and the United States, there had been very few cases of pregnant women contracting the virus. He advised mothers to feed their infants their own milk but with feeders.

The PGMI principal said the Federal Task Force for Corona was holding meetings through video-link and formation of a new foundation was also under consideration, with the data provided by various health organisations and centres, setting new safety rules.

He urged citizens to take coronavirus seriously while ensuring social distancing, adopting all safety measures.

Prof Al-fareed said that due to telemedicine services, 50 per cent load of patients had decreased in hospitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China United States Denmark Women Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Argentine Health Minister Says Expects COVID-19 Ca ..

39 seconds ago

Three wanted criminals held in Islamabad

43 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain f ..

44 seconds ago

Islamia University of Bahawalpur starts online wor ..

46 seconds ago

Minister reviews corona preventive measures

10 minutes ago

147 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.