Task force working to prepare coronavirus vaccine: Prof Al-fareed Zafar

Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-fareed Zafar has said that the Task Force for Corona, specialists and scientists of various institutions are conducting research under the supervision of Prof Ata-ur-Rehman, and coronavirus vaccine might be prepared in the country in the next 10-12 months Also, Pakistan will start manufacturing ventilators in 4-5 months, he told the media on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-fareed Zafar has said that the Task Force for Corona, specialists and scientists of various institutions are conducting research under the supervision of Prof Ata-ur-Rehman, and coronavirus vaccine might be prepared in the country in the next 10-12 months Also, Pakistan will start manufacturing ventilators in 4-5 months, he told the media on Wednesday.

The PGMI principal and a member of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology Task Force for Corona, Prof Al-fareed Zafar said that currently social distancing was the only solution to overcome the problem of coronavirus spread. If people implement the government instructions and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the government institutions, the corona pandemic could be controlled soon.

Prof Al-fareed Zafar said that coronavirus infection had been less reported among pregnant women, and a study was also being conducted in that regard in collaboration with Denmark. Even in China and the United States, there had been very few cases of pregnant women contracting the virus. He advised mothers to feed their infants their own milk but with feeders.

The PGMI principal said the Federal Task Force for Corona was holding meetings through video-link and formation of a new foundation was also under consideration, with the data provided by various health organisations and centres, setting new safety rules.

He urged citizens to take coronavirus seriously while ensuring social distancing, adopting all safety measures.

Prof Al-fareed said that due to telemedicine services, 50 per cent load of patients had decreased in hospitals.