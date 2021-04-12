Task Forces of Bannu circle in action against power thefts

On the directives of Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company ( PESCO), the Task Forces of various regions have geared up actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery from defaulters across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company ( PESCO), the Task Forces of various regions have geared up actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery from defaulters across the province .

In this connection,Task Forces of City Division D.I.Khan recovered Rs.0.61 million from defaulters and 55 direct hooks were removed.Task Forces of Bannu-2 Division recovered Rs.0.54 million from defaulters and removed 44 direct hooks ,Task Forces of Tank Division recovered Rs.

0.19 million from defaulters.18 direct hooks while Names of 11 persons sent to the concerned police stations for lodging FIRs against them.

Task Forces of Lakki Division teams recovered Rs. 0.56 million from defaulters and 23 direct hooks removed.

The PESCO said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue warned of stern action.

Due to power pilferage, PESCO was facing financial losses and line losses, besides burden on the distribution system and frequent power break downs.