Task forces of Bannu Circle Rs 2.22mln from defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during drive against power theft and defaulters Friday recovered Rs 2.22 million from the defaulters and removed 166 direct hooks.

Task forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.

69 million from defaulters and removed 26 direct hooks, while task forces of Bannu-2 division recovered Rs0.43 million from defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks.

Similarly, task forces of Tank division recovered Rs 0.34 million from defaulters and removed 44 direct hooks while Names of 15 persons sent to the concerned police stations for lodging FIRs against them.

Task forces of Lakki division teams recovered Rs 0.76 million from defaulters and removed 58 direct hooks.