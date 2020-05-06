Task Forces raids in Bannu Circle,25mln recovered from defaulters

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO,Task Forces has taken action against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO,Task Forces has taken action against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province.

In this connection,Task Forces of D I Khan raided different areas and nabbed 7 persons using direct hooks in the areas of Pesco City sub division DI Khan. FIRs have been lodged against these persons in the concerned police stations.

Task Forces checked areas of Mandara sub division and nabbed 8 persons using direct hooks on the spot.

25 million rupees have been recovered from defaulters.

In the areas of Ghoriwala sub division 23 new connections provided with 19 direct hooks removed and Rs.10,000 recovered from defaulters.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would remain continue, PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage as its in the in the larger interest of nation,PESCO has been facing financial losses & line losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdown.