Task Forces raids in different areas of Bannu Circle, Khyber Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the directives of the Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province, said Director General PR Shoukat Afzal here on Thursday.

He said, in this connection, the Task Forces of Bannu Circle raided at different areas and removed 130 numbers of direct connection and 15 numbers of tampered meters, 11 numbers of culprits caught red handed and request submitted to lodging of FIR to concerned police stations.

He said, Rs. 2.26 million arrears recovered from running and PD consumers, 310 connections disconnected due to non-payment, 25 numbers of new connections documents received, 22 numbers of meters removed in CP-90, 15 numbers of RCO's orders issued and tree trimming carried out at various locations under the jurisdiction of Bunnu Circle.

Same as it is in Khyber Circle Taj Abad Sub Division Achini 2 feeder Task Force raided and during the raid 12 numbers of culprits caught red handed and lodging of FIR request sent to local police station, the 12 numbers of culprits given loss to PESCO above then Rs. 0.1 million each person, he informed.

He said the PESCO drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue. PESCO have once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses and line losses on one hand and on the other hand, PESCO's whole distribution system gets overloaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break-downs, Shoukat Afzal said.