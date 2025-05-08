Task forces set up to monitor intermediate examinations in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) On the special directives of Balochistan’s Provincial Minister for Education, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, and under the supervision of Secretary for Colleges, Higher and Technical Education, Saleh Muhammad Baloch, a comprehensive monitoring mechanism has been activated to ensure the transparent conduct of the Intermediate Examinations 2025 across the province.

The monitoring responsibilities have been assigned to provincial, divisional, and district-level task forces, established specifically for this purpose. On the first day of the examinations, all three levels of monitoring task forces actively carried out inspections at various examination centers under the jurisdiction of the Department of Colleges, Higher and Technical Education.

According to an official notification issued here Thursday, Divisional and District Monitoring Task Forces (DMTF) have been formed to enforce transparency and meritocracy. At the district level, college principals have been appointed as F monitoring officers.

According to the plan each Divisional Task Force would be comprised by a Divisional Monitoring Officer (DMO), the principal of the relevant boys' degree/intermediate college for examination center and a representative or member from the Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE).

These divisional teams will conduct daily inspections of examination centers in each district under their division, ensuring adherence to the guidelines issued by BBISE. The teams are also tasked with submitting daily reports to the Provincial Monitoring Task Force.

At the provincial level, the Monitoring Task Force includes, Additional Secretary (Admin), Colleges, Higher & Technical Education, Director of Colleges, Additional Director of Colleges, Deputy Director (Technical) Colleges and Data Processing Manager.

This provincial team is also responsible for oversight of the Quetta Division, including daily monitoring, issue resolution, and coordination with BBISE. They will consolidate reports from across the province and submit them to the Secretary of Colleges, Higher and Technical Education.

The terms of reference (ToRs) for all monitoring task forces include, Daily reporting, On-ground inspections of examination centers, Continuous coordination with BBISE, Immediate resolution of emerging issues.

The multi-tiered approach reflects the department’s strong commitment to ensuring fair and transparent examination practices across Balochistan.