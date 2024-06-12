- Home
Task Forces To Be Formed To Fight KP's Case, Address Problems Of Universities: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that a task force comprising representatives of political parties would be formed to fight the case of the province.
He was talking to a representative delegation of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) led by its President Arshad Aziz Malik here Wednesday. The Governor said that the task force would be formed after consultation with political parties with an aim to fight the case of the province and to improve the education system.
He told that consultation process with political parties was underway and afterwards, political leadership would be contacted to nominate their representatives for inclusion in the task force. He said that task force would prepare papers mentioning arguments and reasons, adding it would serve as a milestone for others and help getting rights of the province.
The KP Governor said that a similar task force would be constituted to address education sector and to resolve issues being faced by universities.
He also expressed concern over deteriorating standard of education in Edwards College and said that it was astonishing that provincial government was ignoring education sector and on the contrary, Punjab and Sind governments have allocated a considerable amount of Rs.
6 billion and 20 billion respectively for universities.
He said that the Chairman State Life has also been directed to devise a strategy to resolve pension issues in universities. The Governor said that, he was being informed that Peshawar- D I Khan Motorway was not executed according to the standard and its length has been increased without any reason. He accepted the invitation to visit PPC and said that he would also bring the Federal Information Minister to the Club. The delegation also invited Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit PPC.
Earlier, the President PPC informed the Governor about the affairs of the Club, including strength of its members, audit system and medical facilities. He briefed the Governor about the working of the Capacity Building Committee of the Club and the amount provided to members on Eids and under the head of medical expenses.
