Task of improvimng economy is still pending for government: Dr. Moeed Yousaf

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Although the government is dealing effectively with the economic crises but certainly there is still major task of improving the economy of the country is ahead of the current government.This was said by the speakers during a discussion that was hosted by the Institute for Policy Reforms (IPR) in which the diplomats, economists and policy makers throw light on the shape of economy and suggest measures to improve it .Dr.

Moeed Yousaf, Minister of State (MoS) and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning while to talking on the occasion said that priority should be given to improve the economy.

In this regard the first priority is the safety of the people of the country. He said that he has suggest the Prime Minister Imran Khan to create economic diplomacy. And Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Commerce should be engage in this regard and African zone are the best opportunity for Pakistan.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is one the best step taken by the government and is sign of success.Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing said that development is key to success for Pakistan and China is taking every possible step to improve its economy.

CPEC is a commercial project and stabilization of the economy depends on cooperation. With investments in road, railways and ports, the $60 billion CPEC offers enormous potential for Pakistan boost its economy, reduce poverty, spread benefits widely and help those likely to be affected by the new trade route, he added.

It will contribute 3.5 per cent to Pakistan's GDP.Humayun Akhter Khan, CEO IPR in his opening speech thanked the speakers and said that China has been Pakistan's close partner and our recent economic cooperation through CPEC platform has brought great value.

Our partnership is not at the expense of our traditional and close relationship with the US and the West. He said nothing is possible without the GDP, be increase in jobs, or reduced poverty, or investment in people or infrastructure.Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman Nestle Pakistan while sharing his views said that the government should increase opportunity for the private sector.

In this regard, Made in Pakistan should be first priority. Using the natural resources like Agriculture, live-stocks and energy, Pakistan can boost its economy.