Task of polio-free society to be achieved at all costs: KP CS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash with Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari here Monday jointly held a performance review meeting on ongoing polio eradication campaign that was in full swing throughout the province.

The meeting, besides other was attended by Secretary Health, all divisional commissioners, regional police officers, concerned deputy commissioners and district police officers, Coordinator EOC and Director General Health Department.

Presiding over the meeting, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash directed quarters concerned for expediting all necessary works to achieve the target of polio-free society.

He said that the task of polio-free-province was most complex task, however, the provincial government has device a comprehensive strategy to achieve the targeted goal.

KP CS also directed Health Department to keep maintain liaison with district administrations in their respective areas so that maximum support would be extended to field staff.

He urged the participants of the meeting to leave no stone unturned for protecting the children from lifelong disability and to save upcoming generation from the crippling disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansari lauded the services rendered by police jawans and field staff who are being visited door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.

He said that those who embraced martyrdom in line with their duties would always be remembered with golden words in the history of the country. He said all the genuine demands of these staff would be fulfilled on priority basis.

He asked participants of the meeting for conducting�result-oriented research on the obstacles to ensure success of anti-polio campaign.