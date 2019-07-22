UrduPoint.com
Taskforce Chairman Discusses Naya Pakistan Housing Project With Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:35 PM

Chairman Provincial Taskforce for Affordable Housing Yaqoob Tahir Izhar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the Naya Pakistan housing project with him, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Provincial Taskforce for Affordable Housing Yaqoob Tahir Izhar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the Naya Pakistan housing project with him, here on Monday.

The CM said that low-cost housing project was the flagship initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that matters pertaining to the programme should be disposed of on priority basis so that the dream of masses of owning a house could be fulfilled. Providing shelter to the homeless is included in PTI's manifesto, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the scope of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would be expanded to all cities of the province in phases, so that low-income families could fulfil their dream of having their own houses. The project would also create employment opportunities, he added.

Secretary Taskforce Atif Mayo was also present.

