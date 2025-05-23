Open Menu

Taskforce Reports Significant Decline In Poliovirus In Punjab, Urges Sustained Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Taskforce reports significant decline in poliovirus in Punjab, urges sustained efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Taskforce on Polio Eradication in Punjab has hailed a notable decline in poliovirus detection in environmental samples across the province, urging authorities to maintain targeted measures to sustain this progress. The announcement came during a meeting held on Friday at the Civil Secretariat, where officials reviewed recent advancements in the fight against polio.

The taskforce was briefed on the success of the April polio immunization campaign, which achieved an impressive 98 percent coverage rate. The meeting, chaired by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, was attended by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Uzma Kardar, secretaries of the home and health departments, and representatives from international organizations supporting polio eradication. All divisional and deputy commissioners participated via video link.

Health Minister Nazir reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to eradicating polio under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership.

He praised the health department, commissioners, and deputy commissioners for their role in the successful April campaign, noting that targeted strategies for mobile populations and previously missed children were pivotal to its success.

Chief Secretary Zaman emphasized the challenges of conducting polio campaigns during the summer, particularly the need to maintain the vaccine cold chain. With the next campaign set to begin on May 26, he directed the Home Department to ensure robust security for transit vaccination teams.

International organization representatives commended Punjab’s efforts in reducing poliovirus transmission. Health department officials confirmed that the upcoming campaign will run from May 26 to June 1 in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, and conclude on May 30 in other districts.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

2 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

3 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

4 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

4 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

4 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

4 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

4 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan