Taskforce Reports Significant Decline In Poliovirus In Punjab, Urges Sustained Efforts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Taskforce on Polio Eradication in Punjab has hailed a notable decline in poliovirus detection in environmental samples across the province, urging authorities to maintain targeted measures to sustain this progress. The announcement came during a meeting held on Friday at the Civil Secretariat, where officials reviewed recent advancements in the fight against polio.
The taskforce was briefed on the success of the April polio immunization campaign, which achieved an impressive 98 percent coverage rate. The meeting, chaired by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, was attended by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Uzma Kardar, secretaries of the home and health departments, and representatives from international organizations supporting polio eradication. All divisional and deputy commissioners participated via video link.
Health Minister Nazir reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to eradicating polio under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership.
He praised the health department, commissioners, and deputy commissioners for their role in the successful April campaign, noting that targeted strategies for mobile populations and previously missed children were pivotal to its success.
Chief Secretary Zaman emphasized the challenges of conducting polio campaigns during the summer, particularly the need to maintain the vaccine cold chain. With the next campaign set to begin on May 26, he directed the Home Department to ensure robust security for transit vaccination teams.
International organization representatives commended Punjab’s efforts in reducing poliovirus transmission. Health department officials confirmed that the upcoming campaign will run from May 26 to June 1 in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, and conclude on May 30 in other districts.
