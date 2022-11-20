UrduPoint.com

Tasneem Haider Has No Relation With PML-N: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022

Tasneem Haider has no relation with PML-N: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Tasneem Haider had no relation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

"Tasneem Haider is not a spokesman of PML-N London," she said in a news statement, and added that nobody should try to become spokesperson of the party.

Marriyum said Tasneem Haider should produce evidence regarding murder of Arshad Sharif before the Joint Investigation Team, if he had any.

She said the person, who hurled allegations in a video clip circulating in different sections of media, was organiser of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s London chapter. "Forgery, lies and fake news cannot divert attention from the real killers of Arshad Sharif," she stressed.

The minister challenged the ARY News to air such news in London. It would not dare to broadcast fake news in London as their management had already been fined for such misadventures in the past, she said.

