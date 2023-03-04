UrduPoint.com

Tasneem Qureshi Visits Sargodha Chamber Of Commerce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Saturday visited the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Addressing the business community, Tasneem Qureshi said the government was utilizing all possible resources for the welfare of people by establishing small businesses.

The state minister said: "My doors are open 24 hours for traders and businessmen to resolve their problems".

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was the party of the labour, poor and middle-class, adding that the government was taking steps to promote industries to create job opportunities.

Senior Vice President Sargodha Chamber Hayder Manzoor Tarar, Raja Sohail Amjed, Vice President, and others appreciated efforts of Tasneem Qureshi for progress and development of Sargodha.

In his welcome address, Hayder Manzoor Tarar said establishment of passport office in Sargodha, tax office, sui gas office and restoration of Furniture Pakistan center in Sargodha were revolutionary steps of Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi.

Raja Sohail Amjed, vice president, admiring the services of the state minister, said that Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi had approved funds of 200 million rupees to expedite the operational capacity of a research laboratory of citrus which would help to improve quality of oranges.

He said the incumbent government was taking revolutionary steps to promote andenhance small businesses.

