Taste of traditional Moosani milk-mava still maintained

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Moosani Mava (Khoya), unique in its taste being manufactured in different cities of Sindh, attracts sweet lovers particularly commuters travel through National highway, also buy for their loved ones

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Moosani Mava (Khoya), unique in its taste being manufactured in different cities of Sindh, attracts sweet lovers particularly commuters travel through National highway, also buy for their loved ones.

According to a report of private tv channel, around 200 road side shops on national highway near Khairpur city were fascinate the people.

In Sindhi it is traditionally called as "Mao", milk inspissated or concentrated by boiling, and people especially of rural areas love to eat and purchase for their children too.

Out of 200 mawa shops majority belong to the Moosani tribe whose livelihood depends on sweet Mava selling.

Owners of sweet shops sharing details about Mava business told that mava was first prepared in this area by a resident Muhammad Ramzan Malah about 70 years ago and he gave the name to sweet after his village Moosani which is famous still with the same name.

Another villager Ghulam Sadique who was making Mava for 25 years told media that there are 200 homes in Moosani village out of which family members in 25 homes were selling Mava.

He said that his family keep 3 shops run by his brother,2 cousins and himself.

Ghulam Sadique said that due to the existence of sweet shops on the road side along the National Highway people belonging to four provinces are very fond of eating delicious mava and also carry sweet gifts for their beloved.

Local residents said that when people of the Moosani tribe go to mega cities including Dubai, Karachi and others for earning bread and butter also carry mava gifts for their relatives and friends living there.

Ghulam Sadiq further said that various kinds of Mava were being manufactured on orders also enriched with Special almonds,Pistachio and walnuts to fortfie the taste.

