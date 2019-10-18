Tasweerkhana To Present A Classical Stage Venture 'Wafa Ke Putley" On Oct 19

Tasweerkhana Art Studio would present a classical stage venture "Wafa Ke Putley" on October 19 at Auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Tasweerkhana Art Studio would present a classical stage venture "Wafa Ke Putley" on October 19 at Auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Wafa Ke Putley is a musical Urdu theater drama, written and directed by renowned Artist, Sculptor and Writer Ahmad Habib that highlights the core concepts of humanity; Love, Peace and Tolerance.

Established in Islamabad in 2003, Tasweerkhana is a non-commercial and non-political group of artists, provides a platform to artists for art and cultural activities.

An official of Tasweerkhana told APP that the group arranged different art and cultural activities including painting exhibitions, art workshops and dialogue on art to promote and document the rich shades of the culture and history of the region.