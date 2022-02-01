Tatara police busted six-member gang of robbers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Tatara police Tuesday busted a six-member gang of robbers and recovered 38 precious smart phones, arms and a bike from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Tatara police Tuesday busted a six-member gang of robbers and recovered 38 precious smart phones, arms and a bike from their possession.

The arrest was made on complaint of a citizen Adnan, lodged with Tatara police station after which the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbass Ahsan ordered action against the criminals, said a statement.

The arrested persons were allegedly involved in converting IMEI numbers of androids phones after snatching from the citizens. Police also recovered 38 android phones and arms along with a bike that were being used in crimes.

The arrested accused identified as Hamza, Shah Faisal, Ayaz, Zubair, Noman, and Gul Faraz. The cases have been registered and the further investigation was in progress.