Tatara Police Crackdown On Criminals Continue PESHAWAR, Dec 10 (APP):

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Three involved suspects were arrested while cracking down on professional criminals, an official of the Tatara Police Station, Hayatabad here.

The arrested suspects are residents of different areas of Peshawar who are involved in illegal arms, drug trafficking and other crimes, Police official said.

One number of Kalashnikovs and more than one kilogram of hashish have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused wherein cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigation has been started.

