Tatla Murder Case: Court Sends SSP To Jail On Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:09 PM

A local court on Tuesday sent accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mufakhar Adeel and his accomplices to jail on 14-day judicial remand in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) -:A local court on Tuesday sent accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mufakhar Adeel and his accomplices to jail on 14-day judicial remand in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

A duty magistrate conducted the case proceedings at Model Town courts, wherein accused SSP, Asad Batti and constable Irfan were also produced.

The investigation officer stated that investigation from the accused had been completed and their physical remand was not required any longer. Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, on behalf of the complainant, expressed satisfaction on it.

However, SSP's counsel submitted that charges of murder had been added in the FIR without any evidence.

Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed to produce them on April 7.

SSP Mufakhar Adeel was arrested on March 9 by the investigation police, almost a month after his disappearance. It was alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, killed Shahbaz Tatla.

Former Assistant Advocate General Shahbaz Tatla had gone missing on February 7 and a case was registered at Naseerabad police station.

