Tatla murder: Ex-SSP challenges his sentence in Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel Friday filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his sentence in murder case of former law officer Shahbaz Tatla.

The convict, through his appeal, submitted that the trial court handed down life imprisonment to him while deciding the case.

He submitted that the trial court failed to appreciate case facts and convicted him despite lack of evidence. He submitted that the sentence was not sustainable in the eyes of the law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence.

A sessions court had handed down life imprisonment to Mufakhar Adeel and also imposed Rs 400,000 fine on him.

Naseerabad police had filed the challan against the former SSP. Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, had allegedly killed Shahbaz Tatla and then dissolved his body in acid.