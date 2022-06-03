UrduPoint.com

Tatla Murder: Ex-SSP Challenges His Sentence In Lahore High Court

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Tatla murder: Ex-SSP challenges his sentence in Lahore High Court

Former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel Friday filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his sentence in murder case of former law officer Shahbaz Tatla

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel Friday filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his sentence in murder case of former law officer Shahbaz Tatla.

The convict, through his appeal, submitted that the trial court handed down life imprisonment to him while deciding the case.

He submitted that the trial court failed to appreciate case facts and convicted him despite lack of evidence. He submitted that the sentence was not sustainable in the eyes of the law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence.

A sessions court had handed down life imprisonment to Mufakhar Adeel and also imposed Rs 400,000 fine on him.

Naseerabad police had filed the challan against the former SSP. Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, had allegedly killed Shahbaz Tatla and then dissolved his body in acid.

Related Topics

Murder Lahore High Court Police Fine Court

Recent Stories

PBC Peshawar kicks off Diamond Jubilee independenc ..

PBC Peshawar kicks off Diamond Jubilee independence celebrations

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says not to allow PTI workers to violat ..

Imran Khan says not to allow PTI workers to violate law during protests

12 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes decrease in Hajj expenditure

FCCI welcomes decrease in Hajj expenditure

12 minutes ago
 US, South Korea, Japan Call on DPRK to Cease 'Dang ..

US, South Korea, Japan Call on DPRK to Cease 'Dangerous Behavior' - State Dept.

12 minutes ago
 German Olympian Oliver Korn visits NHS

German Olympian Oliver Korn visits NHS

13 minutes ago
 Murree tourism police making all-out efforts to fa ..

Murree tourism police making all-out efforts to facilitate, protect tourists

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.