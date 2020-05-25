UrduPoint.com
Taufeeq Umar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Taufeeq Umar tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Cricketer Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), becoming the most high-profile local athlete to catch the pathogen.

"I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick, and the result came positive.

My symptoms are not at all severe," the 38-year-old Lahore-based cricketer said, a private news channel reported.

I have isolated myself at home," he further said, adding: "I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery."Umar played 44 Tests and 22 ODIs for Pakistan in a career spanning 14 years. Although not retired officially, he last played for Pakistan in 2014 and in domestic circuit in 2018.

The highlight of his career was his 236-run knock against Sri Lanka in 2011 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

