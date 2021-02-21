UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taunsa Sharif To Have Model Livestock Farm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Taunsa Sharif to have model livestock farm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :As per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a model livestock farm will be set up in Taunsa Sharif.

Official sources said here on Sunday that Punjab Livestock Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar and Secretary Livestock South Punjab visited Taunsa Sharif and inspected 400 kanal of proposed land in 'Mouza Chat Pani Salari.

' Saqib Zafar said that setting up of livestock farm in the area would promote livestock sector at local level.

He said that livestock products obtained from the animals of Koh-e-Suleman were full of nutrients, adding that such initiatives would help in increasing the country's export.

Both secretaries also visited veterinary dispensaries and veterinary hospital in DG Khan.

Capt (R) Saqib Zafar also reviewed facilities being provided in veterinary institutes.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sunday From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.