Taunsa Sharif to have model livestock farm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :As per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a model livestock farm will be set up in Taunsa Sharif.

Official sources said here on Sunday that Punjab Livestock Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar and Secretary Livestock South Punjab visited Taunsa Sharif and inspected 400 kanal of proposed land in 'Mouza Chat Pani Salari.

' Saqib Zafar said that setting up of livestock farm in the area would promote livestock sector at local level.

He said that livestock products obtained from the animals of Koh-e-Suleman were full of nutrients, adding that such initiatives would help in increasing the country's export.

Both secretaries also visited veterinary dispensaries and veterinary hospital in DG Khan.

Capt (R) Saqib Zafar also reviewed facilities being provided in veterinary institutes.