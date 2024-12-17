Tauqeer Haider appointed Alhamra Executive Director

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The government of Punjab has appointed Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi as the new Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council.

Before this prestigious role, Kazmi served as Director General of Public Health in Sargodha. As a seasoned officer, he has held numerous pivotal positions and earned a reputation for outstanding leadership and administrative expertise.

Upon assuming his new responsibilities, Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi expressed his commitment to advancing Alhamra’s mission. He emphasized his determination to utilize his skills and experience to elevate Alhamra’s stature and contribute meaningfully to its success.

“I am devoted to fostering Alhamra’s growth and progress. My utmost efforts will ensure its continued excellence,” Kazmi stated. He pledged to uphold and advance the Punjab government’s cultural vision, reaffirming his dedication to promoting arts and heritage across the province.