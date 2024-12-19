Tauqeer Kazmi assumes office as Alhamra ED

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi officially assumed his responsibilities as Alhamra Executive Director (ED) here on Thursday.

Upon taking charge, he held an introductory meeting with the senior officers of the Lahore Arts Council, during which he received a comprehensive briefing on the institution's diverse operations and ongoing projects.

Earlier, Alhamra officials warmly welcomed the newly appointed Executive Director, presenting him with a bouquet as a goodwill gesture.

In the meeting, Kazmi reaffirmed his commitment to modernizing all departments of Alhamra, aligning them with contemporary standards of excellence. He emphasized that strategic engagement with stakeholders will be prioritized to expand the scope of collaborative efforts. Furthermore, he vigorously strove to enhance public participation in Alhamra's cultural endeavors, ensuring broader community engagement in promoting the arts and heritage.

"I envision elevating Alhamra to an unparalleled stature. Achieving this goal will require relentless effort and dedication. Our foremost objective is to involve the youth in the nation’s journey of progress. We must innovate beyond traditional methods to stay in step with the world. Collective effort is imperative to achieve meaningful outcomes, as we hold the reins of art and culture in our hands" he observed.

He further highlighted the significance of preserving Alhamra's values and traditions, deeming it vital to carry forward the cultural legacy. "We are fully prepared to tackle the challenges ahead and remain steadfast in our mission. The government's initiatives for the welfare of artists deserve high praise, and we will continue to uphold these measures," Kazmi added.