Tauqeer Kazmi visits Alhamra Cultural Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Lahore Arts Council Executive Director, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, on Tuesday

visited the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, and reviewed operational

standards and department progress.

He was warmly received by Deputy Director Cultural Complex Muhammad Azam,

who briefed him on the facility's status.

During his visit, Kazmi inspected important sections of the Complex, including the

Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, the Alhamra Art Museum and other cultural

units. He thoroughly reviewed the standards of cleanliness, security, and overall

management.

Accompanied by senior officers of the Council, the Executive Director expressed

his commitment to revitalizing the Alhamra Cultural Complex as a thriving center

for literary, cultural, and artistic engagement.

"This is a distinguished venue for the arts and it is our responsibility to maintain

it at the highest standards," he stated. "Efforts must be intensified to ensure a

welcoming, art-friendly atmosphere for the public, and programming should reflect

Alhamra's legacy of excellence", he added.

He further directed that artistic and cultural activities at the Complex be strengthened

and extended by Alhamra's institutional vision, ensuring greater accessibility and

community enrichment.