Tauqeer Kazmi Visits Alhamra Cultural Complex
May 20, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Lahore Arts Council Executive Director, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, on Tuesday
visited the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, and reviewed operational
standards and department progress.
He was warmly received by Deputy Director Cultural Complex Muhammad Azam,
who briefed him on the facility's status.
During his visit, Kazmi inspected important sections of the Complex, including the
Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, the Alhamra Art Museum and other cultural
units. He thoroughly reviewed the standards of cleanliness, security, and overall
management.
Accompanied by senior officers of the Council, the Executive Director expressed
his commitment to revitalizing the Alhamra Cultural Complex as a thriving center
for literary, cultural, and artistic engagement.
"This is a distinguished venue for the arts and it is our responsibility to maintain
it at the highest standards," he stated. "Efforts must be intensified to ensure a
welcoming, art-friendly atmosphere for the public, and programming should reflect
Alhamra's legacy of excellence", he added.
He further directed that artistic and cultural activities at the Complex be strengthened
and extended by Alhamra's institutional vision, ensuring greater accessibility and
community enrichment.
