UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tauqir Sadiq's Petition Dismissed

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:08 PM

Tauqir Sadiq's petition dismissed

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday dismissed a petition of former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Toqeer Sadiq, seeking NAB to submit more documents in corruption reference worth Rs 82 billions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday dismissed a petition of former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Toqeer Sadiq, seeking NAB to submit more documents in corruption reference worth Rs 82 billions.

The accused stated that there were some certain documents that were not submitted by the NAB in this case so far. He prayed the court to order the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce the said record.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir dismissed the petition of Sadiq after hearing arguments at large. Meanwhile, the defense lawyer continued cross-examining with the two prosecution witness on this day hearing.

The all named accused had obtained post-arrest bails from the court and many of them were availing permanent exemption from hearing.

NAB Rawalpindi filed an interim reference in an accountability court on September 2012 in which Sadiq, Dhedhi and several others were accused of causing losses to the national exchequer.

The nominated persons were accused of the unaccounted for gas (UFG)mark from five per cent to seven per cent and permission of 47 CNG stationsto move from their allotted spaces.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption CNG National Accountability Bureau Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Rawalpindi September Gas All From Billion Court

Recent Stories

OICCI Members Spend 5.5 Billion on CSR activities ..

1 minute ago

Government must protect rights of visually impaire ..

3 minutes ago

Zartaj urges Fazal ur Rehman to avoid using semina ..

39 seconds ago

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) directs pe ..

42 seconds ago

Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) challan 36 ve ..

43 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.