ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday dismissed a petition of former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Toqeer Sadiq, seeking NAB to submit more documents in corruption reference worth Rs 82 billions.

The accused stated that there were some certain documents that were not submitted by the NAB in this case so far. He prayed the court to order the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce the said record.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir dismissed the petition of Sadiq after hearing arguments at large. Meanwhile, the defense lawyer continued cross-examining with the two prosecution witness on this day hearing.

The all named accused had obtained post-arrest bails from the court and many of them were availing permanent exemption from hearing.

NAB Rawalpindi filed an interim reference in an accountability court on September 2012 in which Sadiq, Dhedhi and several others were accused of causing losses to the national exchequer.

The nominated persons were accused of the unaccounted for gas (UFG)mark from five per cent to seven per cent and permission of 47 CNG stationsto move from their allotted spaces.