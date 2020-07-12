TAWS to be installed near level railway crossings to prevent accidents at railway lines: DS Rwp Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Train Approaching Warning System (TAWS) would be installed near level railway crossings here in Rawalpindi Division which would help prevent accidents at the railway lines said Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways (PR), Rawalpindi Division, Syed Munawar Shah.

He informed that 13 unmanned railway crossings at the mainline had been upgraded and converted into manned railway crossings.

PR had written letters to the administrations of different housing societies located near unmanned railway crossings for up-gradation of unmanned railway crossings, he said.

Unmanned railway crossings within two KM limits of manned level railway crossings would be eliminated with the help of the district administration, the DS said adding, in case of accidents at the railway line, cases would be lodged against the drivers of vehicles, motorcycles and carts for violating the rules and using railway lines for crossing illegally.

He further said, in order to prevent accidents at level railway crossings, Rawalpindi division Pakistan Railways (PR) had devised a strategy under which the staff deployed at level railway crossings of the mainline and branch lines would be imparted special training to improve their efficiency and performance.

He informed that the staff deployed at 632 km railway track including mainline, Hassanabad to Lalamusa and branch lines, Golra to Basal, Taxila to Havelian and Sargodha to Kundian would be imparted special training.

Munawar Shah said, on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib ur Rehman Gilani, PR Rawalpindi Division would take all possible steps for safety of the trains and prevent accidents particularly at unmanned railway crossings.

Special caution boards had been displayed at both sides of all the level railway crossings for information of general public.

A video message had been prepared by Rawalpindi division under public awareness campaign particularly for the residents of the areas located near unmanned railway crossings, he informed.

The message would be spread through electronic, print and social media. PR Rawalpindi Division was finalizing arrangements to install 'Train Approaching Warning System' at different railway crossings in Rawalpindi as PC-1 of the project had been approved, he said.

Under pilot project, the system would be installed at five crossings of the division, he added.

Superintendent Police (SP) Railways Rawalpindi had also been directed to take strict action against those, using railway lines illegally for crossing.

The DS said, Railway Police had registered 22 cases during last two months against those used railway lines illegallyfor crossing.