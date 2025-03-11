Tax Authorities Seal 2 Outlets For Violating PoS Rules
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1 Karachi, Tuesday, sealed two outlets in the Saddar area of the metropolis as the receipts issued from those outlets were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.
The RTO-1, while continuing its actions against PoS violations, has taken two separate actions against major outlets falling under its administrative domain in Saddar, said a statement issued here.
In the first action a renowned electronics outlet was sealed whereas in the second action a famed bakery was sealed, it said adding that both the actions were taken on similar grounds, under the Rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990.
The Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad has reiterated his stance for taking continual actions against PoS violations and added that PoS violations are grave in nature and will be dealt strictly as per law.
