Tax authorities seal 2 outlets for violating PoS rules

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1 Karachi, Tuesday, sealed two outlets in the Saddar area of the metropolis as the receipts issued from those outlets were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

The RTO-1, while continuing its actions against PoS violations, has taken two separate actions against major outlets falling under its administrative domain in Saddar, said a statement issued here.

In the first action a renowned electronics outlet was sealed whereas in the second action a famed bakery was sealed, it said adding that both the actions were taken on similar grounds, under the Rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990.

The Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad has reiterated his stance for taking continual actions against PoS violations and added that PoS violations are grave in nature and will be dealt strictly as per law.