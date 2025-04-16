Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations

Federal Board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office one (RTO-1) Karachi, Wednesday, sealed two outlets for violating PoS regulations in Bolton Market and Clifton areas of the metropolis

The RTO-1 sealed a perfume shop in Bolton Market under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Act 1990 for issuing receipts that were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system while an electronics outlet in Clifton was sealed under the provision of SRO No.

164/2025 as the outlet was disconnected with FBR's PoS invoicing system for more than 48 hours, said a statement issued here.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad stated that PoS violations create impediments in achieving fiscal targets and necessary actions against these violations would be continued. He also urged the trading community to comply with PoS regulations in letter and spirit.