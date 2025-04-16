Tax Authorities Seal 2 Outlets On PoS Violations
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 09:08 PM
Federal Board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office one (RTO-1) Karachi, Wednesday, sealed two outlets for violating PoS regulations in Bolton Market and Clifton areas of the metropolis
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office one (RTO-1) Karachi, Wednesday, sealed two outlets for violating PoS regulations in Bolton Market and Clifton areas of the metropolis.
The RTO-1 sealed a perfume shop in Bolton Market under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Act 1990 for issuing receipts that were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system while an electronics outlet in Clifton was sealed under the provision of SRO No.
164/2025 as the outlet was disconnected with FBR's PoS invoicing system for more than 48 hours, said a statement issued here.
Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad stated that PoS violations create impediments in achieving fiscal targets and necessary actions against these violations would be continued. He also urged the trading community to comply with PoS regulations in letter and spirit.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..
National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade
MIH conducts free Autism camp
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in Karachi
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent envi ..
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff
Hot weather forecast for Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law Minister3 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations3 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme3 minutes ago
-
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent environmental revival1 minute ago
-
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff1 minute ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas to hold shutter-down strike in solidarity with Gaza2 minutes ago
-
8 illegal arm holders arrested17 minutes ago
-
One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident17 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects17 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs17 minutes ago
-
Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held17 minutes ago
-
Bike rider hit to death by heavy vehicle51 minutes ago