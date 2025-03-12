Open Menu

Tax Authorities Seal 3 Outlets For Violating PoS Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Tax authorities seal 3 outlets for violating PoS rules

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1 Karachi, Wednesday, sealed two electronics outlets in the Saddar and a famed Nimko outlet in Defence Housing Authority area of the metropolis over PoS violations and were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

The RTO-1, while continuing its actions against PoS violations, has taken two separate actions against major outlets falling under its administrative domain in Saddar, said a statement issued here.

In the first action a renowned electronics outlet was sealed whereas in the second action a famed Nimco outlet was sealed in DHA, it said, adding that both the actions were taken on similar grounds, under the Rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990.

The RTO team also visited and investigated the record of a skin clinic under section 175 of the Income Tax Ordinance.

The Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad has reiterated his stance for taking continual actions against PoS violations and added that PoS violations are grave in nature and will be dealt strictly as per law.

