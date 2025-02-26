Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office (RTO-1) Karachi, on Wednesday, sealed a supermarket and two medical stores for non issuance of PoS integrated system receipts.

Zone 1 of the RTO-1 has carried out three major actions in the Clifton area of Karachi against PoS violations under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006 and sealed three renowned outlets while a penalty of Rs 1 million was also recovered from the violators, said a statement issued here.

Two of the three sealed outlets have deposited Rs 1 million in penalty whereas the third outlet will deposit the imposed penalty the next day. The RTO-1 will also carry out an audit of the system record taken from sealed outlets in order to estimate the actual loss.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad vowed to continue ongoing operations against PoS violations on a regular basis and urged the trading community to ensure proper implementation over PoS regulations.