Tax Authorities Seal A Mobile Outlet On Violation Of PoS Rules
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Regional Tax Office (RTO-I) Karachi, continuing its crackdown on violations of PoS rules, on Thursday sealed a mobile outlet DHA area of Karachi.
“The action was taken under the rule 150 ZEP of Sales Tax Rules 2006 as the outlet was not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system," said a statement issued here adding that the sealed mobile outlet was also penalised earlier owing to its non-integration with the PoS system.
RTO’s eight-member team led by the Deputy Commissioner carried out this operation in its administrative limits Zone 2 DHA and sealed the non-compliant outlet.
Chief Commissioner RTO-I, Dr. Faheem Mohammad vowed that actions against PoS violations will be continued and the traders are required to ensure implementation of PoS regulations in letter and spirit.
