Tax authorities seal a superstore on PoS violation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1, Tuesday, sealed a superstore in the DHA area of Karachi in violation of Pos regulations.

RTO-1 is continuing its actions against PoS violations under the Rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990, said a statement issued here adding that the Zone 2 of RTO-1 has sealed a superstore in DHA area as the invoices issued from the sealed outlet were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

The Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad has stated that PoS violations will not be tolerated and the trading community is required to comply fully with PoS regulations in its business transactions.