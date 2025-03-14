Tax authorities seal electric shop for PoS violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federal board of Revenue's Regional Tax Office-1 Karachi continued actions against PoS violations and sealed an electric shop at MA Jinnah Road on Friday.

According to spokesman of the RTO-1, the action was carried out under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990 as the invoices issued from the sealed electric shop were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad has stated that PoS violations cannot be tolerated and actions against these violations will be continued. He urged the trading community for complying fully with PoS regulations.