Tax Authorities Seal Popular Tiles Outlet In Defence Over POS Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office-I (RTO-I), sealed a well-known tiles outlet located in Defence area here on Saturday for violating Point of Sale (POS) regulations.
According to RTO officials, the action was taken under Rule 33(24) of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, after the outlet was found issuing invoices not integrated with the POS system.
An RTO spokesperson said that the ongoing actions against POS violations are aimed at ensuring strict enforcement of tax laws. He added that such violations create hurdles in achieving revenue targets, and operations against non-compliant businesses will continue.
