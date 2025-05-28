Tax Authorities set ablaze non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs 11 million

In a major enforcement action targeting the illicit tobacco trade, the Regional Tax Office-I Karachi on Thursday set ablaze 1,070,000 non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated market value of Rs. 11 million

The action was a joint venture between RTO-1 and Intelligence and Inspection wing IR as the latter made arrangements for destruction at Gadap Town as part of Federal board of Revenue’s broader initiative to combat tax evasion.

While commenting at the event the RTO-1 officials have stated that this operation underscores the government’s commitment to enforcing tax laws and maintaining economic transparency besides warning that strict action will continue against those involved in the manufacture, distribution, or sale of illegal tobacco products.

The officials further added that tax evasion, under any form, cannot be tolerated and strict action in line with laws and procedures be taken accordingly so that the culture of tax evasion be altered and due tax from different sectors be collected.