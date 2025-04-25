Tax Authorities Unearth A Rs 315 B Sales Tax Scam; Culprits Nabbed
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 09:15 PM
FBR’s Regional Tax Office-1, Friday, claimed a big headway in the investigation of Rs 315 billion sales tax fraud in the Iron and Steel sector while three accused were sent behind the bars
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) FBR’s Regional Tax Office-1, Friday, claimed a big headway in the investigation of Rs 315 billion sales tax fraud in the Iron and Steel sector while three accused were sent behind the bars.
“The fraud has been done under the aegis of Platinum International and KH Sons by masterminds Owais Ismail and Farhad,” the RTO-1 revealed in a statement issued here, adding that tax authorities have arrested accused major accomplice, Maroof ur Rehman, along with other aides Shahzad and Faisal who are brother and cousin of the alleged masterminds of the fraud.
All the accused were presented before the Special Court of Customs, Taxation and Anti-smuggling.
The Special judge has sent Faisal, and Mahfooz ur Rehman to jail custody whereas a seven-day physical remand of Shahzad has been granted.
The regional office has initiated further investigation for identification of other abettors and beneficiaries of the fraud.
Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad has appreciated his team for tracking down and apprehending the culprits involved. He has stated that RTO-1 is resolute in pursuing sales tax frauds and bringing the culprits to justice in order to send a strong signal to all and sundry to discourage tax fraud.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case
Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 d ..
Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed
Truck crashes into building, two killed
Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: Haroon
KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination
Crackdown at Motorway: 43 outlets inspected, substandard Items discarded
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates Usman Wazir on st ..
Finance Minister chairs first meeting of socio-political committee
High Commissioner-Designate pledge to enhance Pakistan-South Africa relations
Sindh govt decided to regulate prices of branded goods sold at supermarkets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..1 minute ago
-
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case1 minute ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 days2 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed2 minutes ago
-
Truck crashes into building, two killed2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown at Motorway: 43 outlets inspected, substandard Items discarded2 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates Usman Wazir on stunning victory over ..2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister chairs first meeting of socio-political committee2 hours ago
-
Sindh govt decided to regulate prices of branded goods sold at supermarkets2 hours ago
-
Zero tolerance on over speed & axle load on MWs: Aleem Khan2 hours ago
-
India’s false flag tactics exposed: Junaid Chaudhry2 hours ago