Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed

FBR’s Regional Tax Office-1, Friday, claimed a big headway in the investigation of Rs 315 billion sales tax fraud in the Iron and Steel sector while three accused were sent behind the bars

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) FBR’s Regional Tax Office-1, Friday, claimed a big headway in the investigation of Rs 315 billion sales tax fraud in the Iron and Steel sector while three accused were sent behind the bars.

“The fraud has been done under the aegis of Platinum International and KH Sons by masterminds Owais Ismail and Farhad,” the RTO-1 revealed in a statement issued here, adding that tax authorities have arrested accused major accomplice, Maroof ur Rehman, along with other aides Shahzad and Faisal who are brother and cousin of the alleged masterminds of the fraud.

All the accused were presented before the Special Court of Customs, Taxation and Anti-smuggling.

The Special judge has sent Faisal, and Mahfooz ur Rehman to jail custody whereas a seven-day physical remand of Shahzad has been granted.

The regional office has initiated further investigation for identification of other abettors and beneficiaries of the fraud.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad has appreciated his team for tracking down and apprehending the culprits involved. He has stated that RTO-1 is resolute in pursuing sales tax frauds and bringing the culprits to justice in order to send a strong signal to all and sundry to discourage tax fraud.