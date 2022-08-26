Tax Awareness Seminar held in FBR office

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was trying to make citizens aware of tax laws and encouraging more people to file income tax returns while a 'Tax Awareness Seminar' in this regard organized here at FBR Tax House Dera on Friday

The Seminar was also attended by FBR Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue Yawar Hayat Unit 38, Assistant Commissioner Malik Asfandiar Khan Unit 37, and Assistant Commissioner Niaz Ahmed Unit 39. The three officers addressed the business community and said"The last date for submission of income tax returns is September 30, 2022." They sought the support and cooperation of business community to advise and motivate the shopkeepers for submission of their tax returns.

They said a help desk had also been set up in the FBR officer to facilitate and guide the people regarding filing of tax returns and other tax related matters. They said their offices were open all the time for public guidance.

They also provided detailed information regarding income tax return, wealth statement and withholding taxes and submission of annual income tax return.

They also informed about the advantages of becoming tax return filer and disadvantages of not doing it.

The representatives of traders associations including Sohail Azmi, Chaudhry Muhammad Jamil, Chaudhry Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Ayaz, Haji Aman Ullah, Khalid Naz, Haji Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Nawaz also participated in the seminar.