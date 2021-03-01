UrduPoint.com
Tax Awareness Session Held At Women College Rwp

Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:05 PM

In continuation of holding Tax Awareness Educational Sessions in different educational institutes under Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cantt, Federal Board of Revenue on Monday held a session in F.G. Post Graduate College for Women, Kashmir Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi

Different activities for the students were arranged under the session which greatly helped the students to understand the tax structure and importance of tax payment responsibility.

The officers of Facilitation and Taxpayers' Education, FATE Wing briefed the students to understand tax system in an easy manner.

Secretary FATE, Sonia Anwar Rana in her presentation informed about the structure of FBR, types of taxes and benefits of tax returns filing.

The students were informed about Tax Asaan App as well.

A quiz competition was also arranged to gauge the understanding of the students on the subject after the session.

To raise the awareness level, painting picture competition was also arranged amongst the students.

Chief, Facilitation and Taxpayers' education (FATE) of FBR Tehmina Aamer addressing the students highlighted the significance of tax payment and the role of young generation for promotion of tax culture.

The students and the staff asked questions on tax system during the session which were comprehensively answered by Chief FATE.

Rashid Rana, Adnan Akram Bajwa and Alam Zaib Khan, officers of FATE Wing distributed prizes among the winning students of quiz and painting picture competition.

The students showed great enthusiasm in all the activities. The Principal of the college Professor Durr-e-Shahwar Tariq thanked FBR Team for sensitizing the students on such an important subject.

