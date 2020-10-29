Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawja Thursday said that tax payers and collecting authorities should develop a liaison to adopt a collective strategy to augment economy of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawja Thursday said that tax payers and collecting authorities should develop a liaison to adopt a collective strategy to augment economy of the country.

While inaugurating newly constructed Tax Building in DI Khan, he said that possible relief would be provided to filers in line with Prime Minister's vision.

He said that timely payment of taxes would help strengthen economy of the country.

Tax commissioner said that tax payers and traders should realize their responsibilities in existing scenario.

He said tax payers would be facilitated and their issues would be addressed.

He also urged local traders to cooperate with authorities in increasing tax net.

Sardar Khwaja directed tax officials to perform their duties with professional exuberance and work with dedication.