UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Collection Augments Country's Economy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:31 PM

Tax collection augments country's economy

Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawja Thursday said that tax payers and collecting authorities should develop a liaison to adopt a collective strategy to augment economy of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawja Thursday said that tax payers and collecting authorities should develop a liaison to adopt a collective strategy to augment economy of the country.

While inaugurating newly constructed Tax Building in DI Khan, he said that possible relief would be provided to filers in line with Prime Minister's vision.

He said that timely payment of taxes would help strengthen economy of the country.

Tax commissioner said that tax payers and traders should realize their responsibilities in existing scenario.

He said tax payers would be facilitated and their issues would be addressed.

He also urged local traders to cooperate with authorities in increasing tax net.

Sardar Khwaja directed tax officials to perform their duties with professional exuberance and work with dedication.

Related Topics

Peshawar Prime Minister

Recent Stories

98% of Daraz customers have a positive experience ..

34 minutes ago

National Assembly passes 2 govt bills, adopts 3 r ..

3 minutes ago

SAPM reopens historical Moto Tunnel at Ayubia

3 minutes ago

KP offers conducive environment to investors: Chie ..

3 minutes ago

Prices of essential drugs have capped till June 20 ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani doctor killed in UK laid to rest

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.